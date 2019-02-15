Perfecto Gutierrez
Age 88, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He survived by, wife, Alicia, daughter, Maria J., son Steven and brother Frank (wife Mela) of Odessa, TX, Godson, Fermin Trujillo & a host of many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A special "Thank You" to Mr. & Mrs. Freddie Garcia and Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Martinez. He is preceded in death by, his parents, brothers and sisters and son Lee. Services ~ Visitation and Rosary scheduled for Monday, February 18, 5:00 PM, at Strong-Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE. Mass will be held Tuesday, February 19, 10:00 AM at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona Rd SW. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit ~ www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 15, 2019