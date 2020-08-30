Perla Elena Carter







Perla Elena



Carter passed



away August 18, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM with her family by her side. She was born in Juarez, MX on April 30, 1976. She graduated from Roswell High School. She worked for the State of NM. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented vocalist with a beautiful voice and sang in church. She loved riding with her husband on their Harley Davidson, baking cakes and the music of News Boys. She loved God and read the bible daily. She was a kind, sweet, beautiful lady who was dearly loved by her husband, children and all who knew her. She is survived by her husband and best friend Darryl, daughters Anna and Helen, sons Chris, Joey, and Darryl Jr. brother Daniel, mother Mica and eight grandchildren.



Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers as their broken hearts await the day they join her in Heaven. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store