Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry Randall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Perry Leonard Randall







Perry Leonard Randall of Belen, NM, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Perry was the son of Raymond B. and Eva Mae Randall of Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Romero; a brother, Willard Randall; a daughter, Carol and husband, Grayson Garrett; step-son, Daniel Romero; three grandchildren, Michael Garrett and Jesse Garrett of Albuquerque, Sarah and husband, CWO5 Jeffrey French-Lujan of Fredericksburg, VA; four step-grandchildren, Matthew, Andrea, Gabriel, and Raymond Romero of Albuquerque; five great-grandchildren, Emily, James, Joseph, Jesse, and Jackson French-Lujan. Perry was predeceased by his wife Mabel Randall; sisters, Daisy Hay, Marjorie Johnson, Pauline Hughes, Ida Northcutt, Eva Rae Moore, and Roynell Randall; brothers, Raymond and Charles Randall; and grandson, Thomas Garrett.







Born at home Wednesday, July 18, 1928, in Albuquerque, NM, he acquired his GED and earned an associates degree in Chemistry. He enjoyed a variety of vocations: jockey, horse trainer, truck driver, hatchery owner, pilot, licensed contractor, machinist, and plastics technician at ACF Industries/GE and Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, to name a few. He was fire chief for the Highland Meadows Volunteer Fire Co./HAZMAT certified. Perry was a member of Masonic Lodge 68 AF & AM, Shriners, and WSOJ Alb. #1, with which, he and his family participated in many Native American activities locally and nationally. He was an accomplished Southern Plains hoop-dancer, known for his fine bead work, drum-making, and authentic Native American costume making. He ran for Albuquerque City Council in 1974, retired from Sandia Labs in 1985, and went on to many other careers and hobbies. Perry was a member of Edith St., Parkview, and First Baptist Church of Albuquerque and joined First Baptist Church of Los Chavez on Sunday, January 23, 2011. He was charming, charismatic, versatile, and tenacious with a playful sense of humor, but he will be most remembered for his unparalleled love of animals.







Pallbearers will be Leonard Caldwell, Michael Garrett, Benny Northcutt, Alan Randall, Raymond Randall, and Matthew Romero. Alternative Pallbearers will be Grayson Garrett and Daniel Romero.







A Visitation will be held at FRENCH - University on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be at FRENCH - University on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Randall at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Perry Leonard RandallPerry Leonard Randall of Belen, NM, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Perry was the son of Raymond B. and Eva Mae Randall of Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Romero; a brother, Willard Randall; a daughter, Carol and husband, Grayson Garrett; step-son, Daniel Romero; three grandchildren, Michael Garrett and Jesse Garrett of Albuquerque, Sarah and husband, CWO5 Jeffrey French-Lujan of Fredericksburg, VA; four step-grandchildren, Matthew, Andrea, Gabriel, and Raymond Romero of Albuquerque; five great-grandchildren, Emily, James, Joseph, Jesse, and Jackson French-Lujan. Perry was predeceased by his wife Mabel Randall; sisters, Daisy Hay, Marjorie Johnson, Pauline Hughes, Ida Northcutt, Eva Rae Moore, and Roynell Randall; brothers, Raymond and Charles Randall; and grandson, Thomas Garrett.Born at home Wednesday, July 18, 1928, in Albuquerque, NM, he acquired his GED and earned an associates degree in Chemistry. He enjoyed a variety of vocations: jockey, horse trainer, truck driver, hatchery owner, pilot, licensed contractor, machinist, and plastics technician at ACF Industries/GE and Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, to name a few. He was fire chief for the Highland Meadows Volunteer Fire Co./HAZMAT certified. Perry was a member of Masonic Lodge 68 AF & AM, Shriners, and WSOJ Alb. #1, with which, he and his family participated in many Native American activities locally and nationally. He was an accomplished Southern Plains hoop-dancer, known for his fine bead work, drum-making, and authentic Native American costume making. He ran for Albuquerque City Council in 1974, retired from Sandia Labs in 1985, and went on to many other careers and hobbies. Perry was a member of Edith St., Parkview, and First Baptist Church of Albuquerque and joined First Baptist Church of Los Chavez on Sunday, January 23, 2011. He was charming, charismatic, versatile, and tenacious with a playful sense of humor, but he will be most remembered for his unparalleled love of animals.Pallbearers will be Leonard Caldwell, Michael Garrett, Benny Northcutt, Alan Randall, Raymond Randall, and Matthew Romero. Alternative Pallbearers will be Grayson Garrett and Daniel Romero.A Visitation will be held at FRENCH - University on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be at FRENCH - University on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Randall at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close