Pete D. Chavez

Pete D. Chavez, 83, reunited with his wife in heaven on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A celebration of life to honor Pete will began with a Visitation on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 6 p.m., followed by a Rosary. Mass will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. Interment will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Please visit Pete's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Funeral Home
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
