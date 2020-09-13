1/1
Pete Edward Sarmiento
Pete Edward Sarmiento



Pete Edward Sarmiento of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 71, but his larger than life personality will not be forgotten. He loved his family with his whole heart and was not afraid to show it. "Who do you love the best?" he would often ask the grandkids.

Pete was born on April 6, 1949 in Gallup, NM to Pete R. and Helen Sarmiento. He started working as a meat cutter at the age of 15 and graduated from Gallup High School. He moved to Southern California in 1975 where he and his wife raised their family.

Pete had a passion for sports. He was a state championship wrestler and played basketball and baseball for most of his youth and adult life. He was an avid New England Patriots fan until Tom Brady jumped ship. Pete retired in 2018 as a journeyman meat cutter for the Kroeger supermarket chain.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Pete Sarmiento; sisters Renie Sarmiento and Tisha Sarmiento. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Sarmiento; his 3 children, Kelly Sandoval (Matt), Ryan Sarmiento (Rachael), and Cicely Jinesta (Daniel); his grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth, Daniel Ryan, Helen, and Marley; his sisters Claudia Kiger, Bebe Sarmiento, Cece Peone and Celina Sarmiento and many nieces and nephews.

Services held will be private and for family only.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
