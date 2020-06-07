Pete J. Flores Sr.
Happy Birthday to Pete, beloved husband and father, who went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; sons, Pete J. Jr., and Bill; brothers, Steve and Leroy. May the Lord watch over you until we are reunited in Christ.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.