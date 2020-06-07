Pete J. Flores Sr.
Pete J. Flores Sr.

Happy Birthday to Pete, beloved husband and father, who went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; sons, Pete J. Jr., and Bill; brothers, Steve and Leroy. May the Lord watch over you until we are reunited in Christ.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Direct Funeral and Cremation Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
