Pete Milan was born on October 17, 1932 in Gallup, New Mexico. He passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



He was the eldest son of Mayor Salvador Milan



and Veneranda (Bennie) Mirabal Milan. Our Uncle Pete spent his last days visiting his beloved city of Las Vegas, Nevada, with the bright lights and smokey lounges. He was a confirmed bachelor all his life, with no cares in the world. He was an adventurer who always was very independent. Always cruising in his 1974 vintage, yellow Camaro that he drove to Las Vegas, Nevada and to California to visit his dear cousins regularly.



He will be remembered by his family as a character, who regaled us with Korean War tales and his R&R in Japan. He carried on our family tradition of making his red chili chorizo. He was an active member of the American Legion and VFW. He proudly wore his Korean War Vet cap wherever he went. He would bring delicious BBQ meats to the community vet hall. He was a flag bearer in the VFW Honor Color Guard at military funerals and memorials. He



loved to drive his Korean army



jeep to 4th of July parades and Memorial Day



ceremonies. He



loved visiting his nieces, grand-



nieces and nephew in Dallas, Texas and also showing off his jitterbug dancing skills. Uncle Pete out danced all of us.



We will miss seeing him drive his Camaro around Grants. Even at 86 years of age, nothing would keep his from doing all things he loved.



He is survived by his brother, Paul Milan and sister-in-law Tensia, a sister, Kathy Hocker and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand- nephews.



A Rosary and Mass will prayed and celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019



begining at 1PM at St. Vivan's Catholic Church in Milan. Burial will follow at Grants Memorial Park.



