James Shepherd







James Weldon Shepherd age 83 of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Jim was born in Owosso, Michigan, and moved to New Mexico when he was three. He was raised in Maxwell. He attended the University of New Mexico where he met his wife of 63 years, Jonell Grossetete. Survived by his children Martha Shepherd, Lora Davis and husband Kelly, Bart Shepherd and Kristi Grayson, granddaughter Talena Davis, grandsons Kalvin Davis and wife Tracy, Konnor Davis and Lora Green, great granddaughter Blair, great-grandson Dylan, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was President of Ever Ready Oil Co. until the company was sold in 1998. He was a member of Toastmasters, Jaycees, EAGA, Rotary Club, Past Master of Masonic lodge #60 AFAM, and Shrine Patrol. Jim served on the Los Angeles Shrine Hospital for Children Board for nine years. Jim was proud to have served his country in the National Guard. Jim and Jonell enjoyed many wonderful years of travel. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, caring, compassion, generous and steadfast manner. He was very loved and will be greatly missed! Jim has been cremated. A private burial will be held. A celebration will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballut Abyad Shriners General Fund., PO Box 8410 Albuquerque, N.M. 87196.





