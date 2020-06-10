Peter Aragon







Peter Aragon age 57, passed away after a short battle with cancer on June 2, 2020. Peter was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 13, 1963 to Pauline Sandoval Aragon and Rafael Aragon. Both of his parents were originally from Los Lunas, New Mexico. Peter grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico and graduated from Santa Fe High School. Peter devoted his life to helping others, especially those with disabilities. Peter was active in Literacy Volunteer of Santa Fe and the Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church, the Life Teen Music Ministry. Peter loved music and taught himself to play guitar and drums and performed with several bands in and around the Santa Fe area. Peter also, preformed his rendition of Jose Feliciano's song, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" at every family Christmas celebration. Peter worked at KSWV Suave Radio station for approximately 20 years. His DJ name was Pistol Pete Aragon. He was hired and trained by his mentor Anthony "El Chicharron" Gonzales. Because of his passion for radio and hard work Pistol Pete started as a Disc Jockey (DJ) on the weekends. Soon Pistol Pete developed a devoted fan base and had his own drive time show on weekday evenings playing the best in New Mexico music and Classic Hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Pistol Pete also hosted Sunday mornings and produced the live broadcast of La Santa Misa from the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica. Pistol Pete was the Director and Producer of Special programs for high school sports and live community broadcasts. Pistol Pete was an integral part of the broadcast team and received Best Talk Show, Best Website and Best Social Media Integration by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association. Pistol Pete had a love for his listeners and a love for radio; he never missed a beat and was there when ever needed, not because he had to but because he loved it. Pistol Pete would end his show with "Make Somebody Happy" by Santana and always signed off by saying "it takes more muscles to make a frown then it does to smile".



Peter was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother David. He is survived by his partner of many years, Carmela Maestas; brothers, Leroy Aragon and wife Grace, Michael Aragon and wife



Sylvia, Ralph Aragon and wife Anna; Rose Aragon wife of deceased brother, David; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.



Pistol Pete will be missed by his fans, friends, and family, but his spirit will continue to live-on through KSWV Suave Radio. Peter leaves his adopted family Joshua Gonzales, George A. Gonzales, Celina Gonzales, Patricio Gonzales, Javier Gonzales, Estevan Gonzales, Art Michael and Mike Michael.



Peter was a beautiful, vibrant, loving person and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.



Honorary Pall bearers; Joshua Gonzales and Anthony Gonzales.



A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass to follow at Santa Maria De La Paz in Santa Fe, NM.



A private family Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store