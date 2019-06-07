Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter Briggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Peter Briggs







Dr. Peter Briggs, age 82, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 3. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemarie, four children (Chris Briggs,



Rachel White,



Ruthanne Hamrick and Sharon Tindle), brother Jonathan, sister Marcia Briggs



Wallace, thirteen grandchildren (Tyler Briggs, Emily Briggs, Renee Aquino,



Kaitlyn White, Jonathan Hamrick, Paul Hamrick, Anna Hamrick, Robert Tindle, Peter Tindle, Elijah Tindle, Benjamin Tindle, Nathan Tindle, and David Tindle), and two great-grandchildren (Aiden and Madeline Aquino).



Dr. Briggs' career began as an aerospace engineer working for General Electric and Honeywell, Inc. He left engineering in the mid-80's to pursue his lifelong dream of ministry, obtaining a PhD in Biblical Theology from Trinity Southwest University. He founded Daystar



Institute of Biblical Theology and Leadership



Development



which spawned



the birth of Daystar Institute / NM and the Walking in the Way of Christ & the Apostles discipleship series. Author, educator, and minister, Dr Peter established Daystar Institute / Africa where his ministry flourishes in East Africa under the direction of his dedicated staff of nationals there.



Dr. Briggs has left a tremendous legacy behind and will be sorely missed.



A memorial service for Dr. Briggs will take place at Foothills Fellowship



Church (12504 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM) on Saturday, June 8 at 2:00PM. Rather than flowers, the family wishes all donations to support his ministry: Daystar Institute / NM, PO Box 50567, Albuquerque, NM 87181-0567



