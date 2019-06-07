Dr. Peter Briggs
Dr. Peter Briggs, age 82, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 3. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemarie, four children (Chris Briggs,
Rachel White,
Ruthanne Hamrick and Sharon Tindle), brother Jonathan, sister Marcia Briggs
Wallace, thirteen grandchildren (Tyler Briggs, Emily Briggs, Renee Aquino,
Kaitlyn White, Jonathan Hamrick, Paul Hamrick, Anna Hamrick, Robert Tindle, Peter Tindle, Elijah Tindle, Benjamin Tindle, Nathan Tindle, and David Tindle), and two great-grandchildren (Aiden and Madeline Aquino).
Dr. Briggs' career began as an aerospace engineer working for General Electric and Honeywell, Inc. He left engineering in the mid-80's to pursue his lifelong dream of ministry, obtaining a PhD in Biblical Theology from Trinity Southwest University. He founded Daystar
Institute of Biblical Theology and Leadership
Development
which spawned
the birth of Daystar Institute / NM and the Walking in the Way of Christ & the Apostles discipleship series. Author, educator, and minister, Dr Peter established Daystar Institute / Africa where his ministry flourishes in East Africa under the direction of his dedicated staff of nationals there.
Dr. Briggs has left a tremendous legacy behind and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service for Dr. Briggs will take place at Foothills Fellowship
Church (12504 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM) on Saturday, June 8 at 2:00PM. Rather than flowers, the family wishes all donations to support his ministry: Daystar Institute / NM, PO Box 50567, Albuquerque, NM 87181-0567
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019