Peter Byron Rames, 72, of Albuquerque, New Mexico died on November 29, 2019 from complications from liver cancer.At the time of death, he was a resident at Princeton Place.



Peter was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota,on February 17,1947 to Barbara Weir and Dr. Eugene Rames. The family moved to Cooperstown, New York where Peter's father practiced medicine and grew to include brothers Richard and River.Peter lived in Cooperstown until he left for college in the fall of 1964.



He attended Brown University and received an AB in American Civilization in 1969 and both a JD and MBA from the University of New Mexico in 1988.



Peter's work career was long and varied. He was a reporter for the Providence Journal, ran a Community Action Agency in Rhode Island, and practiced law as an independent practitioner. He was most proud of his work for the New Mexico Public Defenders office.



Peter is survived by his three daughters: Billie, Mary, and Molly Rames-Schultz.



One of Peter's greatest joys in life was making silver-dollar sized chocolate chip pancakes for his daughters on the weekends. Peter's family and friends will all remember his love of music, often demonstrated by his guitar playing and singing. Peter also loved Karmann Ghias, dancing, white suits, and baking.



There will be a celebration of life at the end of January. For details please email



