Peter DiGangi, Jr., 90, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, died January 23, 2020. He died at home after a short illness and was surrounded by family. He was born on April 15, 1929 in West Rutland, Vermont, to Pietro and Josephine DiGangi and was a first-generation Italian-American. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1947 and the University of New Mexico in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the United States AIr Force where he served from 1948 until 1952. He was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque in February of 1950 where he met his wife Elisa. They married on November 4, 1950. He started in the insurance business in 1952 where he was a partner at Pueblo Realty in Albuquerque. He later joined United States Fidelity & Guaranty in the Albuquerque office where he became General Manager for the State of New Mexico retiring in 1991. Shortly thereafter, he became Manager of the New Mexico FAIR Plan serving for over twelve years. He served on several insurance committees throughout the years and was a member of the New Mexico Insurance Association where he was president and a lobbyist for twenty-one years. He also served as Treasurer and money manager of the New Mexico Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association for many years until his retirement. He was accorded the honor of Honorary Agent by the Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico in 2009.



Pete was the first CPCU in New Mexico and served as the first president of the Society of CPCU, New Mexico chapter. He taught CPCU exam preparation courses for several years at TVI. He was a member of the Albuquerque Elks where he was a Life Member and 51'er. He enjoyed time with his grandkids and great-grandkids and with Elisa made many trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin to gamble and enjoy the entertainment offered. In earlier years, he enjoyed going to the lake and hunting.



He was predeceased by his wife Elisa, to whom he was married for over 59 years. He was also predeceased by a son, Peter III and grandson, Christopher Bezemek Jeffers, 35, who died suddenly April 20, 2008. He is survived by three children, daughters Victoria (Vicki) Garcia and her husband Pat, Gloria Garcia, all of Albuquerque, and son Peter (Perry) DiGangi a resident of Northern California.Granddaughters Sara Jo Garcia, Lisa Jo Garcia, Rebecca (Becky) Jo Martinez, Christina (Tina) Bezemek, Lynn Jeffers, and great-grandchildren, Timothy Romero, Dominic Segura, Joshua Segura, Isabella ValenzuelaMatthew Tirado, Mia Jeffers, Vincent Valenzuela, Gabriel Martinez, Elisa Martinez, Christopher Peter Jeffers, and twins Noah and Attilia Garcia, all of Albuquerque.







There will be a viewing from 6-7pm, Wednesday at Daniels Family Funerals followed by a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass at 11am Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary. Reception following at the family home at 1209 Georgia NE, Albuquerque. Pall bearers: Timothy Romero, Dominic Segura, Joshua Segura, Matthew Tirado, Vincent Valenzuela, Raymond Balduini Honorary pall bearers: Pete Bachechi, Isabella Valenzuela, Mia Jeffers, Gabriel Martinez, Elisa Martinez, Spiritual Pall Bearer: Christopher Jeffers. It is requested that memorials be sent to the New Mexico or New Mexico ASPCA.



