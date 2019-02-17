Peter H. DeWolf
Peter H. DeWolf, born in Rochester, NY on September 4, 1936, lost his valiant battle with COPD on February 10, 2019 at age 82. He passed peacefully surrounded by most of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha DeWolf. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Jean DeWolf; daughters: Darlene DeWolf, Cheryl (Randy) Bristow, Annette (David) Denning; grandchildren: Jessica Bristow, Stephanie Bristow, Julie (Robert) Keene and Jason Denning; & cousin Ida Veenstra of the Netherlands. Pete spent four years in the Navy, most of which was on the LST 1156. He led the Singer Business Machine Training Center in Rochester, NY until he moved his family to Albuquerque, NM in 1969. He and Jean owned and operated Albuquerque Speedometer Service until he retired in 2015. He was an active member of several organizations: Los Altos Civitan Club (President 1978), Elks Lodge 461 (known as Wuf-O in their clown unit), and American Legion Post 49. Through the years he served on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries, The Hearing & Speech Center, and the YMCA. He was known to many as KB5HRS, his amateur radio call sign. He enjoyed his many friends and hobbies, but his family was his life! Condolences may be left at www.danielsfuneral.com. A private family burial has taken place at Santa Fe National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to .Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019