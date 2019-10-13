Peter Heinstein
Peter Heinstein passed away on October 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born in Heidelberg Germany in 1935 and grew up in Baden-Baden before immigrating to the United States in 1956. He became a US citizen and served in the US Army. He earned his Doctorate in biochemistry and was a Medicinal Chemistry professor in the Purdue University School of Pharmacy for 31 years, retiring as professor emeritus in 2001.
He was married to his beloved wife, Elke, for 60 years. He is survived by his six children, Mike, Inge, Martin, Kenneth, Andreas, and Susie, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, three sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews all residing in Germany. He was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers and his beloved wife.
He and his family enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, especially to his native Germany. His hobbies included farming, jewelry making, woodworking and dancing with the love of his life, Elke.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019