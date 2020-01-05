Peter Paul Parsonese (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
FRENCH - Wyoming
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
FRENCH - Wyoming
Obituary
Peter Paul Parsonese



Peter Paul Parsonese II, born August 17, 1941, in Butler PA, to the parents of Peter Paul Parsonese and Mary Elizabeth Parsonese, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a long-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in, Racine, WI, then four years navel military service (1959 to 1965), and attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. He met his wife, Vickie Ann Hau, married June 28, 1968, moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1969, where they raised their family.

He was active at church, John XXIII Catholic Community. He is survived by his children, James Parsonese, and wife, Jackie, and their son, Jacob, Timothy Parsonese, and fiance, Kristine Sanchez, their children, Roman, Aiden, Paige and Kate, Tracey Prieskorn and husband, Bo Prieskorn, and their children, Austin and Mason; and his sister, Patricia Milner, and daughter, Lisa Miller. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 6, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with Visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
