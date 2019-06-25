Peter Sandoval
Peter Francis
Sandoval, the seventh son of the seventh son lived a rich life of 77 years. His loud stories made both family and
strangers laugh. He was a strong family man who brightened every room. He is preceded in death by his daughter Janet Madeline Atler, his mother Lillian Sandoval, his father Abelicio Sandoval, and his brothers Charles "Buddy" Sandoval, Rudy Sandoval, Joe Sandoval, Kenny
Sandoval, Baby Joe
Sandoval and his sisters Sr. Lillian Sandoval and Mary Elrodt. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joanna Sandoval, his three sons Joseph Sandoval and his wife Maze, Jeffery Sandoval, James Sandoval and his wife Barbara Sandoval, his son-in-law Albert Atler, and his sisters Anna Shinville, Betty
Campbell, and his brother John Sandoval. He is
also survived by seven
grandchildren, Amanda Sandoval, Joseph Sandoval and his wife Rica Sandoval, Christina Atler
and her partner Enrique Sotelo,
Cynthia Atler and her partner Chet Jordan, Lillian
Sandoval, Victo-
ria Sandoval, and Nicholas
Sandoval, as well as his four great-grandchildren, David Sandoval,
Rylan Sandoval,
Adriana Sandoval, and one more on the way.
All services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. The services will start with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., There will be a reception in San Juan Diego Parish Hall immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would like monetary donations to be made to either the New Mexico or to the Epilepsy Foundations.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin
Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 25, 2019