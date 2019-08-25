Petrita Q. Oliver







Petrita ("Pat") Q. Oliver was born on 6/16/24 in Pojoaque to Ramon and Libradita Quintana. She passed away in San Diego on 8/7/19 after having lived a full and long life. She was predeceased by her husband Charles. She is survived by her daughters Jacque (Javier Barriga) and Stephanie (Johnny Garcia) and their children and grandchildren as well as her 4 remaining siblings. Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi at 10:30 a.m. on 8/30/19 with inurnment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



