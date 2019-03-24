Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petrolina Sanchez. View Sign

Petrolina Sanchez, 88 passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at her home in Cuba, NM. She was born in Canjilon, NM on November 01, 1930 to Narciso and Elena Martinez.



Petrolina married David Sanchez in 1957 in Ogden, Utah. They were happily married for 61 years.



Petrolina was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and daughter, Rosie Cordiva.



Petrolina is survived by the love of her life, David Sanchez; her sister, Onofre Sobernanez; her children, William (Theresa) Sanchez, David Sanchez Jr., Elena (Jerome), Delourdes (Don) Kerr, Melba Sanchez, Darlene (Steve) Sanchez, Joseph (Faith), Horacio, Ruby (Eddie) Chacon, Melvin (Antoinette) Sanchez, Barbara Sanchez, Raymond (Joanne) Sanchez, Jerome Sanchez, and Hope (Kenny); her numerous grandchildren, and great-grand children.



A viewing will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Cuba, NM on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 4pm and rosary at 7pm and viewing at 11am on Monday March 25, 2019 with funeral mass at 12pm. Burial will follow at Cuba Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers Matthew, Daniel, Josiah, Joseph, Andrew, and Benjamin Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers please make your donation to the Catholic Daughters of America Court of La Conquistadora ##1963 in Cuba, New Mexico.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

