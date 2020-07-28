1/1
Philipe J. Ramirez
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philipe J. Ramirez



Philipe was Born May 26, 1934 in Gallup, NM, Passed Away in Albuquerque, NM on May 31, 2020

Served Honorably in the United States Navy During the Korean Conflict

from 01/07/1952-

03/31/1955, Was Given the China Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the National Defence Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal.

He is Servived by His Loving Wife, Juana M. Ramirez of Gallup, NM, step-daughter Rose M. Gallegos of Portales, NM, step-son Rudy Montano Jr. of Albuquerque, NM, Andrew Ramirez of Albuquerque, NM, son Phillip Ramirez Jr. of Gallup, NM, and many grand-children, and great-grand children.

He is preceded in Death by His Step Son, Joseph A. Montano, and Youngest Son, Raymond D. Ramirez both of Gallup, NM. Services Pending in Gallup, NM with Full Military Honors.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved