Philipe J. Ramirez







Philipe was Born May 26, 1934 in Gallup, NM, Passed Away in Albuquerque, NM on May 31, 2020



Served Honorably in the United States Navy During the Korean Conflict



from 01/07/1952-



03/31/1955, Was Given the China Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the National Defence Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal.



He is Servived by His Loving Wife, Juana M. Ramirez of Gallup, NM, step-daughter Rose M. Gallegos of Portales, NM, step-son Rudy Montano Jr. of Albuquerque, NM, Andrew Ramirez of Albuquerque, NM, son Phillip Ramirez Jr. of Gallup, NM, and many grand-children, and great-grand children.



He is preceded in Death by His Step Son, Joseph A. Montano, and Youngest Son, Raymond D. Ramirez both of Gallup, NM. Services Pending in Gallup, NM with Full Military Honors.





