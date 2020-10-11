Phillip Bracher

1/1
Phillip Neil Bracher



Phillip Neil Bracher, 86, passed away October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, his daughters; Melinda Melia (Gerry), Pam Gray (Darrel) and Amy Bracher. Neil is also survived by his grandchildren, Lucas Gray, Jacob Gray (Madison), Adam Melia (Andrea), Kathleen Melia (John Moore); great-grandchildren, Josephine, Adelaide and Simeon Melia; his sister, Mildred Seider; as well as family friend, Misha Miller.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Clara Vogt Bracher; and sister, Elsie Wright. Neil started his life in Missouri where he met his wife and they made Albuquerque, NM their home for the last 50 years. He worked at Southwest Kenworth and then Freightliner before he retired. Mr. Bracher was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Please visit our online guestbook for Neil at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
