Phillip D. Tejada







Phillip Tejada, 56 passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM . He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Moises Tejada and a brother Henry who died in Vietnam. The family was originally from Las Vegas, NM. Phillip was an expert in computer programming, technical support, desktop support, and cyber security. He excelled in the Apple platform. He was most recently employed by El Centro Family Health in Las Vegas, NM and Insight Global Technology in Albuquerque. Phillip had a passion for motocross racing of which he was an active participant in his younger days.



Funeral services for



Phillip, his sister Louise Gonzales and brother-in-law, Gene Gonzales are scheduled for Oct. 3, 2019 11 a. M. at Santa Cruz del la Canada Church in Santa Cruz, N.M. A private burial service will be held at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque Oct. 4, 2019.



