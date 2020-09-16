Phillip David Medina







On September 11, 2020, Phillip



David Medina, beloved son, father & brother passed away at the age of 37. Phillip is survived by his daughter Juliana Medina, father



Phil Medina,



mother Mary



Leyba, grand-



mother Mary



Medina, sister Erika



Marquez, brother-in-law



Marco Marquez, and niece



RaeLynn Marquez along



with many loving aunts,



uncles, & cousins.



Phillip enjoyed being outside whether it be on the lake or going camping in Jemez, but riding his motorcycle was his true passion, along with grubbing down



on some good



wholesome food.



Phillip graduated from Eldorado high school in



Albuquerque, and later went on to become one of Albuquerque's finest window



tinters. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. He will be truly missed! Ride easy!



A viewing will be held on September 18, 2020 at 1:30 at Daniels Family Funeral Home at 7601 Wyoming



Blvd NE, Albuquerque,



NM 87109. Reception to



follow after services, due to COVID-19 space is



limited.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store