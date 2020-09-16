1/1
Phillip David Medina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip David Medina



On September 11, 2020, Phillip

David Medina, beloved son, father & brother passed away at the age of 37. Phillip is survived by his daughter Juliana Medina, father

Phil Medina,

mother Mary

Leyba, grand-

mother Mary

Medina, sister Erika

Marquez, brother-in-law

Marco Marquez, and niece

RaeLynn Marquez along

with many loving aunts,

uncles, & cousins.

Phillip enjoyed being outside whether it be on the lake or going camping in Jemez, but riding his motorcycle was his true passion, along with grubbing down

on some good

wholesome food.

Phillip graduated from Eldorado high school in

Albuquerque, and later went on to become one of Albuquerque's finest window

tinters. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. He will be truly missed! Ride easy!

A viewing will be held on September 18, 2020 at 1:30 at Daniels Family Funeral Home at 7601 Wyoming

Blvd NE, Albuquerque,

NM 87109. Reception to

follow after services, due to COVID-19 space is

limited.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
01:30 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved