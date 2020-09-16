Phillip David Medina
On September 11, 2020, Phillip
David Medina, beloved son, father & brother passed away at the age of 37. Phillip is survived by his daughter Juliana Medina, father
Phil Medina,
mother Mary
Leyba, grand-
mother Mary
Medina, sister Erika
Marquez, brother-in-law
Marco Marquez, and niece
RaeLynn Marquez along
with many loving aunts,
uncles, & cousins.
Phillip enjoyed being outside whether it be on the lake or going camping in Jemez, but riding his motorcycle was his true passion, along with grubbing down
on some good
wholesome food.
Phillip graduated from Eldorado high school in
Albuquerque, and later went on to become one of Albuquerque's finest window
tinters. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. He will be truly missed! Ride easy!
A viewing will be held on September 18, 2020 at 1:30 at Daniels Family Funeral Home at 7601 Wyoming
Blvd NE, Albuquerque,
NM 87109. Reception to
follow after services, due to COVID-19 space is
limited.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.