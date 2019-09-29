Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Elias Serna. View Sign Service Information Sandia Presbyterian Church 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE Albuquerque, NM 87122 (505) 856-5040 Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Elias Serna











Phillip Elias Serna passed away on July 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sonya and Meladi, grandchildren Kellie, Amanda, Ossian, and Rhys, sisters Mary Vigil and Betty Jane Wood, and numerous loving family members. He was born on April 15, 1947 in Vallejo, Ca to Elias and Elizabeth Serna, and was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Cathy, and brother Lloyd. He was know for his youthful spirit and friendliness. He loved children, and worked for APS Special Education at LBJ Middle School and Cibola High School for a total of 13 years after moving here from California. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 am in the Sanctuary of Sandia Presbyterian Church (10704 Paseo del Norte NE), with a reception to follow.



Phillip Elias SernaPhillip Elias Serna passed away on July 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sonya and Meladi, grandchildren Kellie, Amanda, Ossian, and Rhys, sisters Mary Vigil and Betty Jane Wood, and numerous loving family members. He was born on April 15, 1947 in Vallejo, Ca to Elias and Elizabeth Serna, and was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Cathy, and brother Lloyd. He was know for his youthful spirit and friendliness. He loved children, and worked for APS Special Education at LBJ Middle School and Cibola High School for a total of 13 years after moving here from California. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 am in the Sanctuary of Sandia Presbyterian Church (10704 Paseo del Norte NE), with a reception to follow. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close