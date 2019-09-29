Phillip Elias Serna
Phillip Elias Serna passed away on July 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sonya and Meladi, grandchildren Kellie, Amanda, Ossian, and Rhys, sisters Mary Vigil and Betty Jane Wood, and numerous loving family members. He was born on April 15, 1947 in Vallejo, Ca to Elias and Elizabeth Serna, and was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Cathy, and brother Lloyd. He was know for his youthful spirit and friendliness. He loved children, and worked for APS Special Education at LBJ Middle School and Cibola High School for a total of 13 years after moving here from California. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 am in the Sanctuary of Sandia Presbyterian Church (10704 Paseo del Norte NE), with a reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019