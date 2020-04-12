Phillip Fred Maloof
Phillip Fred "Uncle Phil", age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Albuquerque, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Maloof; mother, Frances Maloof; brothers, George and Michael Maloof; and his sister, Helen Sei. Phil is survived by his sister, Mary Jean Koury as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was an independent businessman and also a collector of art, antiques and theater pipe organs. Most notably, he maintained one of the finest classic automobile collections in the world which included: Duisenberg's, Rolls Royce's, Lincoln's and V-16 Cadillac's. His favorite model was the 1941 Cadillac, of which he had 36 cars. He took great pride in preserving these historical treasures to share with future generations. In his personal life he was a man of sentiment and of simple pleasures. He was loved by his family and friends and will not soon be forgotten.
Private burial arrangements are pending at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Humane of New Mexico
