Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Fred Maloof. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Fred Maloof







Phillip Fred "Uncle Phil", age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Albuquerque, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Maloof; mother, Frances Maloof; brothers, George and Michael Maloof; and his sister, Helen Sei. Phil is survived by his sister, Mary Jean Koury as well as many other loving family members and friends.



He was an independent businessman and also a collector of art, antiques and theater pipe organs. Most notably, he maintained one of the finest classic automobile collections in the world which included: Duisenberg's, Rolls Royce's, Lincoln's and V-16 Cadillac's. His favorite model was the 1941 Cadillac, of which he had 36 cars. He took great pride in preserving these historical treasures to share with future generations. In his personal life he was a man of sentiment and of simple pleasures. He was loved by his family and friends and will not soon be forgotten.



Private burial arrangements are pending at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Humane of New Mexico



https://animalhumanenm.org/donate/.







Please visit the online guestbook for Phil at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Phillip Fred MaloofPhillip Fred "Uncle Phil", age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Albuquerque, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Maloof; mother, Frances Maloof; brothers, George and Michael Maloof; and his sister, Helen Sei. Phil is survived by his sister, Mary Jean Koury as well as many other loving family members and friends.He was an independent businessman and also a collector of art, antiques and theater pipe organs. Most notably, he maintained one of the finest classic automobile collections in the world which included: Duisenberg's, Rolls Royce's, Lincoln's and V-16 Cadillac's. His favorite model was the 1941 Cadillac, of which he had 36 cars. He took great pride in preserving these historical treasures to share with future generations. In his personal life he was a man of sentiment and of simple pleasures. He was loved by his family and friends and will not soon be forgotten.Private burial arrangements are pending at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Humane of New MexicoPlease visit the online guestbook for Phil at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close