Phillip Robert Baca (aka P.R., Bob, Bobby), age 71, formerly of Albuquerque, NM, died in Thornton, CO on October 24th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He passed away on the day that would have been his beloved late Mother's 100th Birthday.



He was born on May 15, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Phillip Baca and Deluvina M. Baca. He grew up in New Mexico living in Mosquero, Santa Fe and Albuquerque. He was a graduate of Manzano High School and the University of New Mexico.



He joined the Army after high school and served his country proudly and honorably during the Vietnam War. He served as an Army Medic and aided in many search and rescue missions, saving and helping anyone he could. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1972 after six years of service.



Upon being discharged from the Army while attending UNM, he clerked for the FBI in the Albuquerque Field office. Once graduating from UNM, he began a 30 year career as a Federal Courier with the United States Department of Energy. His work with DOE took him and his family to Amarillo, TX; Oak Ridge, TN; and Albuquerque, NM where they all made lifelong friendships at each stop.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Charles Baca.



He is survived by the mother of his children, Marsha Hendrus, his children, Deana Burleson (Rick) of Knoxville, TN; Keith Baca (Rebecca) of Franklin, TN; Amie Oehlert (Matt) of Thornton, CO and Shannon Cupp (Tim) of Oak Ridge, TN. He was a loving Grandpa to nine grandchildren: Baylee Bryan, Jonah Burleson, Katherine Baca, Elizabeth Baca, Marcelina Oehlert, Gus Oehlert, Amelia Oehlert, Colin McVay & Leah McVay who will all miss him dearly. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.



He never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. Family was everything to him and he remained close to them until the very end. He had a vibrant sense of humor and a heart that was open to anyone in need. He was a dedicated and loving son, dad, and grandpa who will never be forgotten.



A Funeral Mass will be held in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 6, 2019 at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. followed by a full Military Honors burial at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Phillip R. Baca to The Denver Hospice:



