Phillip Wayne Taylor
Phillip Wayne Taylor, passed away November 2, 2019 at the age of 72. He spent most of his life in New Mexico and considered himself a native. He loved his extended family, his grandchildren, his children and his wife (and his wife's baking â€" he was always quick to offer up a Jennie-made pie). He was proud of his work as a journeyman electrician. He was an avid black-powder hunter who was proud of his bull elk harvests. His passion was riding his Electra-Glide Harley and loved to regale others with the adventures he had with friends while carving the many mountain passes of the Rockies. He was a generous man and took pride in lending a helping hand to friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Hazel Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jennie; his children and their spouses: Zachary Taylor (Sarah), Jessica Rodriguez (Neil); grandchildren: Caleb Taylor, Cody Rodriguez, Owen Taylor, Nathan Taylor and Liadan Rodriguez; beloved siblings: Billie Wells, Leonard Ray Taylor, Betty Thorman, Jim Taylor, Debbie McLemore, Pamela Clauson and Valerie Rockwell; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and friends who were like brothers to him: Bernard Romero, Jay Rockwell and Marty Gutierrez. He was much loved and will be missed. Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at French Chapel, 10500 Lomas Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019