Phyllis Gurule







Phyllis V Gurule, 84, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1935 in Roy, New Mexico to Matilda and Enrique Lovato. Phyllis is survived by her children; Sid (Peggy) Vigil of Ohio, Gloria (Zion) Mireles of New Mexico, Debra Curry of New Mexico and Veronica Gurule of Texas. Five grandchildren; Daniel (Jen), Gary (Jenny), Aaron (Charlotte), Cody (Danita), Lauren; and 12 great grandchildren and many other family members. Phyllis was a lifetime resident of New Mexico. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved the Lord and would make reading and studying God's word a priority along with serving at her local church. A Rosary will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m at Daniel's Family Funeral (7601 Wyoming NE 87109). A Memorial Mass will be held Friday January 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m at Shrine of Saint Bernadette (11509 Indian School Rd 87112), reception to immediately follow. A Private Enrichment will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Phyllis to Altar Rosary Society of Shrine of Saint Bernadette (11509 Indian School Rd 87112).



