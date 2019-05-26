Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Reedy Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Reedy YoungPhyllis EileenReedy Young, 95, a resident ofAlbuquerque, NM for 65 years passed away on April 14, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Phyllis was born in Germantown, OH on March 5, 1924 to the late Raymond Leroy Reedy and Nora Helen Askins Reedy and was the youngest of seven children. She was married to the late Alfred Andrew Young on January 1, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her loving husband preceded her in death in 1983. Phyllis is survived by four children: Stephen Young and wife Gayle Williams of Pfafftown, NC, Christopher Young and wife Jill of San Diego, CA, Jeffrey Young and wife Sandra of Farmington, NM and Rebecca Young Ingram and husband Richard of Albuquerque. She had 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Phyllis worked at Kirtland Base severaltimes over the years.Phyllis was a voracious reader and writer of poetry. She kept her family entertained withher ability toexpress her feelings about thestate of the world around her. She had an insatiable curiosity and her frequent laughter was contagious.Over the years she kept in touch with all of her family and the extended families of her brothers and sisters and was an informative and loving conduit for keeping everyone informed. She was loved and respected by all.A service will be heldat St. Luke's LutheranChurch, 9100 MenaulBlvd., Albuquerque, NM87112 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Gene Zellerofficiating. A receptionfor family and friends willfollow the service at St. Luke's. Phyllis will be interred alongside her husband Al at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. The family asks that donations be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019

