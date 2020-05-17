Pierce Ford
Longtime Albuquerque resident and APS teacher, Pierce Tanqueray Ford passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020. Pierce was born on November 18, 1966 in Houston, Texas to Lucile and Douglas Ford. He moved to Roswell, New Mexico in his youth and graduated from Goddard High School in 1985. He attended both UNM and NMSU, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in English in 1991 and a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 1992, respectively. He began his career at his alma mater, Goddard High School, where he was a teacher, a driver's education instructor, and a state champion tennis coach. For the last 16 years of his career, Pierce taught at Sandia High School in Albuquerque as a regular education teacher, Advanced Placement, and International Bachelorette world history instructor. He retired from the New Mexico Public Schools in 2019. He had a true passion for the subjects he taught and was a gifted educator, which in turn led him to be awarded with the honor of being a Who's Who of American Educators. He was known by his colleagues as selfless in sharing his lesson plans, instructional materials, and his support as a friend and mentor.
Pierce had an infectious laugh, was an accomplished intellectual, a world traveler, and known for his witty puns and vast knowledge of the subjects he taught.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kay Vasquez, and nephew, Pierce Ford. He is survived by his brother, Jeff Ford (wife Cookie), his sister, Pat Miles (husband Ronnie) and eight nieces and nephews that shared with him an endless amount of pride and joy.
At age forty, Pierce had been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer, and with a great team, fearlessly fought the disease with a ferocity that should be an example to all. Pierce's family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations please be made payable, noting in memory of Pierce Ford, to the University of New Mexico's Comprehensive Cancer Center's General Support Fund, MSC07 4025, 1201 Camino de Salud NE, Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001. www.unmfund.org
A memorial service for Pierce is tentatively set for Friday, June 26th, 3:00 p.m., at French Funeral Home, 1111 University Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.