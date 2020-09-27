Pilar Jimenez
Pilar Jimenez, age 73, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She entered this world on June 22, 1947, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, born to Jose and Mercedes Jimenez. She is survived by her husband, William Seggeling; brother, James Jimenez (Kate); niece, Amanda; nephew, Charlie; and many other nieces and nephews. Pilar had attended Mount Carmel Grad School, St. Benedict High School and University of Illinois, Circle Campus in Chicago, IL. She loved all the neighborhoods in Chicago, a dog lover, and an artwork lover as well. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Rio Rancho. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
