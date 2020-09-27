1/1
Pilar Jimenez
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pilar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pilar Jimenez



Pilar Jimenez, age 73, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She entered this world on June 22, 1947, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, born to Jose and Mercedes Jimenez. She is survived by her husband, William Seggeling; brother, James Jimenez (Kate); niece, Amanda; nephew, Charlie; and many other nieces and nephews. Pilar had attended Mount Carmel Grad School, St. Benedict High School and University of Illinois, Circle Campus in Chicago, IL. She loved all the neighborhoods in Chicago, a dog lover, and an artwork lover as well. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Rio Rancho. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Pilar at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
FRENCH - Rio Rancho
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved