Pilar Maria ValverdePilar Maria Valverde went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born to Amadeo and Demecia Fernandez in Truchas, NM on July 7, 1939. Pilar was very loving, passionate, and humorous. She lived her life to the fullest, everyone that knew her absolutely loved her, and whomever came into contact with her quickly grew to love her too. Her personality was out of this world.She was a devout Catholic and dedicated wife to Deacon George P. Valverde. She was very active at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where she served in the bereavement program, the finance council, and the counting of the collections for well over 20 years. She loved to cook, and everyone that came over she always offered them a meal or a nice cup of coffee. She loved coffee and drank it all day long. In her younger years, she loved traveling and was also a big lover of outdoors, fishing, and camping, but her biggest love of the outdoors was her hometown of Truchas, NM, this is where her heart was always. Pilar enjoyed talking on the phone with her sister, Gloria multiple times a day.She loved animals, but her all-time favorite pet was always a cat. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Blackie, who always loved resting on her lap no matter how sick she was. He always was with her and she never denied him love either. Her favorite colors were pink, and red, and her favorite flowers were roses.On July 1, 2017 she celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary, which was a great blessing.Pilar worked for Spartan Southwest Technologies for 28 years, and then later after retirement she also worked for Garson & Sons Catholic Religious Store for four years.Pilar was preceded in death by her parents, Amadeo and Demecia Fernandez of Truchas, NM; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Miguel and Tedorita Valverde of Raton, NM; brother, Porfirio and sister-in-law, Lydia Fernandez of Grants, NM; and brothers-in-law, Mike Jr. and Danny Valverde of Raton, NM; and nephew, Gary B. Lopez of Albuquerque. NM.She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 53 years, Deacon George P. Valverde of the family home; sister, Gloria Fernandez of Truchas; niece, Debbie Fernandez of Albuquerque; niece, Rita and husband, Chris Montano of Grants, NM; nephew, Lionel Fernandez of Albuquerque; niece/goddaughter, Lisa Marie Lopez and fiance, Matthew Myers of Albuquerque; brothers-in-law, Benny Valverde and wife, Vickie of Raton, NM, Ruben Valverde and wife Caroline of Farmington, NM; sistersâ€"in-law, Molly Garcia and husband, Gilbert of El Paso, TX, Mary Ortiz and husband Arthur of Raton, NM, Eva Mascarenas and husband Thomas of Albuquerque, NM; close cousin, Nellie Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM; along with many other very dear nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-great-niece as well; along with many and numerous cousins, and close friends.Pallbearers will be Benny Valverde, Jody Valverde, Stephen Valverde, Lionel Fernandez, Matthew Myers, and Ralph Getz.A private Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, in order to respect and follow the social distancing requirements. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.