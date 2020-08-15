1/1
Placida N. Roybal
Placida N. Roybal, our beloved mother, grandmother & friend went to her heavenly father on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Albuquerque at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maclovio and Eufemia Torrez; brothers, Maclovio Jr., Ciriaco, Eduardo and Samuel; sisters, Senovia and Pricilla. Placida is survived by her son, Steve Roybal (Vanessa Pearson) and her precious grandkids, Josiah "Mi Precioso", Jaiden " Mi Corazon", Jordan "Mijito", and Josh, daughters, Josie Gutierrez and Darlene Roybal, sons, Danny, Archie, Ruben and special niece, Mae. She was surrounded by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-granddaughter, Xophia, many nieces, nephews and special friends, Linda. A rosary will be recited on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at La Divina Pastora Cemetery in Petaca. Serving the family as pallbearers are Steve Roybal, Archie Roybal, Isaiah Barros, Jerry Conner, Darrell Sanford and Joe Andrew Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers are Josiah, Jaiden, Jordan, Joshua and Eddie. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and all health care personnel that cared for Placida. The family of Placida N. Roybal has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 5050-747-7477-

www.devargasfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
