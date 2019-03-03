Polo C' de Baca
Polo C' de Baca passed away on January 19, 2019. He was born in Las Vegas, NM to Marie and Leo C' de Baca on January 6, 1034. He is survives by his son, Leo C' de Baca, of Albuquerque and brother Jose C' de Baca and his wife Mabel of Puerto Rico as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N Guadalupe Street, Friday. March 8, 2019 at 11:15
a.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. 431 Richmond Place, NE in Albuquerque, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. A reception in the church Parish Hall will follow the service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019