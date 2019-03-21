Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez
In Memory
Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez
December 19, 1918 â€" March 21, 2018
WWII Decorated American Hero, Father, Grandfather,
Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather
It's been a year since God called you home
To His Kingdom in Heaven, where we
know you're not alone,
You joined so many of our loved ones
who passed to soon.
Not a day passes that you are not loved and missed,
We feel your Love and presence protecting
us and keeping us safe.
All of your Loving Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 21, 2019