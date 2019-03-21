Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez

December 19, 1918 â€" March 21, 2018

WWII Decorated American Hero, Father, Grandfather,

Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather

It's been a year since God called you home

To His Kingdom in Heaven, where we

know you're not alone,

You joined so many of our loved ones

who passed to soon.

Not a day passes that you are not loved and missed,

We feel your Love and presence protecting

us and keeping us safe.

All of your Loving Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
