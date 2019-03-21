Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez. View Sign

Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez



In Memory











Porfirio "Rudy" Martinez



December 19, 1918 â€" March 21, 2018



WWII Decorated American Hero, Father, Grandfather,



Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather



It's been a year since God called you home



To His Kingdom in Heaven, where we



know you're not alone,



You joined so many of our loved ones



who passed to soon.



Not a day passes that you are not loved and missed,



We feel your Love and presence protecting



us and keeping us safe.



All of your Loving Family



Porfirio "Rudy" MartinezIn MemoryPorfirio "Rudy" MartinezDecember 19, 1918 â€" March 21, 2018WWII Decorated American Hero, Father, Grandfather,Great Grandfather and Great-Great GrandfatherIt's been a year since God called you homeTo His Kingdom in Heaven, where weknow you're not alone,You joined so many of our loved oneswho passed to soon.Not a day passes that you are not loved and missed,We feel your Love and presence protectingus and keeping us safe.All of your Loving Family Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close