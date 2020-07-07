Predicanda Padilla
Predicanda Padilla (Canda) was born on November 14, 1930 to Rafael and Catalina Sanchez in Los Padilla, NM. She married Desiderio Phil Padilla on September 3, 1949. They raised seven children: Jennie Saavedra (deceased 5/18/17) husband Abel, Desiderio Phil Padilla Jr. (Deceased 7/23/52), Katie Burch husband Charles, Ralph Padilla partner Christine Ramirez, Phil Padilla wife Lucille, Demesia Padilla husband Jessie Medina Jr., and Denise Padilla partner Richard Baca. She had 25 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters: Raquel Olivas and Ern estina Chavez; six brothers: Willie Sanchez, Leo Sanchez, Nestor Sanchez, Servando Sanchez and Aramante Sanchez. In addition, she had numerous nephews and nieces and a very large extended family. At the age of 89 years, she was determined to keep her independence. She was there for our first breath of life and we as her children were there for her last breath. We helped provide comfort, prayer, company, and love that everyone needs. She was a feisty firecracker that loved life, but was ready to get on the train to go to heaven on the Fourth of July. Predicanda's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary (capacity of 50 people) followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church (capacity of 180 people) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Los Padillas Cemetery. Face coverings will be required at the mortuary, the church, and the cemetery. Please visit Predicanda's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
