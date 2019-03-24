Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Obituary

Prescilla Mary Gutierrez, 74, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born on Sunday, June 25, 1944 in Carnuel, New Mexico. She was the daughter of Servando and Isabel Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosie Horn; and brother, Mike Garcia. She was a beloved wife to Joe and loving mother to Ralph and Joey. She is also survived by her two sisters, Dorella Hooper (husband Wayne) of Los Lunas, and Diana Garcia of Albuquerque. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Rosary will be recited followed by the Mass Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Please visit our online guestbook for Prescilla at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
