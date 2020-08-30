Preston Olsen

Preston "Oley" Bryce Olsen
Preston "Oley" Bryce Olsen â€" Lt. Col. Retired USAF, age 98, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He has regained his wings and is flying again. Oley was born in Leeds, UT to Antone and Margaret Olsen. The youngest of three children, he was an outgoing and caring person. He was a proud member of the US Army Air Corps and US Air Force for over 27 years serving as a pilot during World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam conflict spending several years in SAC (Strategic Air Command) flying B-47 and B-52 bombers. He earned the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1970 before retiring in Albuquerque, NM. After serving in the Air Force, he had a second career with the US Postal Service for 15 years in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and camping throughout NM and CO. Whether he was fishing and camping with Chaparral RB Club friends, retired military friends (Over the Hill Gang) and family at his favorite fishing holes or having a cup of coffee he enjoyed life's little moments to the fullest. He had countless friends, and was center piece of the family. He loved spending time in his vegetable garden and winning at local casinos.
Oley is survived by his wife, Betty Olsen; his sons, Preston Craig (Candie), Bradley (Cathy), and David (Diana); his grandchildren, Dana, Michael, Jason, Preston Derrick and James; great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Laison, and Preston Eoin. He also leaves behind many other cherished friends and family members. Oley was preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Margaret Olsen; sisters, Afton Hammond and Orlene Weichers; wife, Dorothy (Howard) Olsen, mother of his sons.