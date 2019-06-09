Priscilla Margaret Trujillo







Priscilla Margaret Trujillo, age 82, passed away Thursday May 30, 2019, after a short illness. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She brought to those around her happiness, knowledge, love, and food. Priscilla was an amazing cook who made sure family and friends were always fed and fed good. She took advantage of every day whether it was through babysitting grandkids, helping transport friends, or making her famous grocery trips. She was proud, strong, and had a temper like a lit fuse, for what she lacked in height, her feistiness filed. Priscilla will be deeply missed by all those around her. She is survived by her daughters Yolanda Sanchez and



Marcella Meek, her sisters Marcella Trujillo and



Margaret Lujan, grandsons Juan Carlos, Javier, Peter Jr., granddaughters Alexis, Andrea, Mariah, and



Stephanie, and by her many great grandchildren.



There will be a service held June 11, 2019 at UNM Alumni Memorial Chapel on UNM Campus at 6 p.m.



