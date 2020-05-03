Prospero S. MontoyaProspero S. Montoyapassed away on April 25, 2020. He was born in Monticello, N.M. on September 27, 1918, and was 101 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, one sister and his beloved wife, Agnes.He is survived by his four children; Priscilla (Ed), James, Ernest and Hubert.Also survived by eight grand children, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter Aurora. He is also survived by his sister, Ofelia (Alex) Ramos, sister-in-law,Nasaria Montoya andJennie Montoya, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.We would like to thank Lovelace Hospital. Thanks also to Corus Hospice, for without your help things would've been more diffitcult. Our heartfelt thanks to a very special person; Dr. Jorge Sedas, whose care and concern for both of our parents will never be forgotten. You are indeed a credit to our profession and a good man.Due to COVID-19 , aCelebration of Life will be held at a later date. Go to