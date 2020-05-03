Prospero S. Montoya
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Prospero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prospero S. Montoya



Prospero S. Montoya

passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born in Monticello, N.M. on September 27, 1918, and was 101 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, one sister and his beloved wife, Agnes.

He is survived by his four children; Priscilla (Ed), James, Ernest and Hubert.

Also survived by eight grand children, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter Aurora. He is also survived by his sister, Ofelia (Alex) Ramos, sister-in-law,

Nasaria Montoya and

Jennie Montoya, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

We would like to thank Lovelace Hospital. Thanks also to Corus Hospice, for without your help things would've been more diffitcult. Our heartfelt thanks to a very special person; Dr. Jorge Sedas, whose care and concern for both of our parents will never be forgotten. You are indeed a credit to our profession and a good man.

Due to COVID-19 , a

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Go to

www.riversidefunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved