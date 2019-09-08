Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prudence Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Prudence "Faye" Green, 86, returned to her heavenly home in her sleep on August 31st, 2019. She had such devotion to her family and a firm belief in her Heavenly Father who supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace.



Mother was born to the late Wallace Brown and Verda Anderson in American Fork, UT, on April 28th, 1933. Grandma Green was blessed with a loving family. She married our dad, Bernard Lawrence Green, who became her best friend in December 1961. Being a devoted mother and grandmother, she helped raise 4 biological children with patience, discipline, and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the Gospel, life, and the "put your shoulder to the wheel" attitude.



Mom was a nurturer at heart. She was kind and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, ward members, and neighbors who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.



Mother loved her home, and especially loved her yard! Neighbors and friends would comment about how their home could have been in the "Better Homes and Garden" magazine.



Faye is survived by her sons, Michael Maynard and Robert Green, and daughter, Lauri Butcher; her step-children Rosemary Nichols and Steve Green; her grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Chantel, Jared, Maddie, Sophie, & Carter; and three of her siblings, Threasa Wilkins, KaLynne Bankenberg, and Stuart Brown. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Bernard Lawrence Green; her daughter, Vickie Hosto; her parents, Wallace Brown and Verda Anderson; and her four other siblings, Joyce Stott, Barbara Gombert, Carol Mangues, and Wallace L. Brown.



Faye's "Celebration of Life" will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward house, 12701 Indian School Rd. The family has greatly appreciated all the prayers, condolences, and memories shared, and are so thankful for all the support given from friends, neighbors, and ward members.



May our mother peacefully lay her head to rest, and be peacefully united with our Savior and her Heavenly Father.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

