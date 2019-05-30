Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Queenie Jaynes. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Queenie Jaynes







Queenie Jaynes "Mothers hold their child's hands for a moment and their hearts for a lifetime." Age 92, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born in Morecambe, England on January 23, 1927, to John Edward and Jane Howard Cornthwaite Holden. Queenie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Orval Jaynes; 3 brothers and 4 sister. She is survived by her son, Andrew T. Jaynes; daughter, Marcia Lynne Woolley; daughter in-law, Terri Jaynes; granddaughter, Michelle Jayne Woolley; all of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Nancy Ashthorpe, of Morecambe, England. Queenie received her nursing degree in England prior to her arrival to the United States on the SS United States in 1957. She proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1976. She worked as the Director of Medical Records at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 15 years. Queenie enjoyed reading and loved gardening, especially roses. She was a member of the British Club and Daughters of the British Empire. Queenie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial will take place Saturday, June 1, 2019 - 2:30 PM, at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. To leave a condolence please visit



