R. Bruce Herron
R. Bruce Herron, 79, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his twin sons, Mark and wife Leann, Wesley and wife Christine; his grandchildren, Victoria Curtis and husband Travon, Alexandra Chavez and husband Anthony; his friends and extended family. Mr. Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Gayle; parents, Luther and Alberta; and his brother, Richard.
Bruce served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from BCDC after 21 years of corrections work. He was a member of Mountainside Church of Christ and also had a long and warm affection for Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friends may visit Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Bruce at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
R. Bruce Herron, 79, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his twin sons, Mark and wife Leann, Wesley and wife Christine; his grandchildren, Victoria Curtis and husband Travon, Alexandra Chavez and husband Anthony; his friends and extended family. Mr. Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Gayle; parents, Luther and Alberta; and his brother, Richard.
Bruce served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from BCDC after 21 years of corrections work. He was a member of Mountainside Church of Christ and also had a long and warm affection for Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friends may visit Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Bruce at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.