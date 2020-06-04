Rachel Vigil
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Vigil



Rachel Vigil passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 29, 2020. Rachel was born on October 15, 1933 in McGaffey, NM. Rachel lived in Grants, NM during the first half of her life then later moved to the Rio Rancho/Albuquerque area. Rachel was a devoted Catholic her entire life, she was faithful to the Sacred Heart, the Virgin and St. Jude.

Rachel worked at the Monte Carlo Cafe in Grants. She and her husband were known as the Paper People handling the circulation of the Albuquerque Journal and Tribune in the Grants area. They also had several businesses including a grocery store, gas station and of course The Buttercrust Bakery. Rachel was very family orientated she truly loved her family with all her heart. She had a special relationship with her grandson Chris, her niece Jessica, and her cousin/son Jesse.

A special thank you to Barrelas Share your care "The Ms. Rachel Place" and Ernest Martinez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Florencia Gabaldon; her husbands, Julian Dominguez and Thomas Vigil; children, Olivia, J.L. and Ruben Dominguez. Rachel is survived by her daughter/caregiver, Geraldine "Geri" Martinez and husband Freddie; her grandchildren, Chris Martinez and wife Rachel, Joe Dominguez and wife Priscilla; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Santiago, Renee, Marcos and Ryan; siblings, Rebecca Moleres, Gilbert Gabaldon and Viola Chavez, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing will take place Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Martinez, Jesse Calzada, Manuel Mariscal, Santiago Sedillo, Joe Dominguez, and Ernest Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Freddie Martinez, Gene Sanchez, Jack Moleres Sr., Boney Chavez, and Richard Inge.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Rosary
12:30 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved