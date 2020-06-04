Rachel VigilRachel Vigil passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 29, 2020. Rachel was born on October 15, 1933 in McGaffey, NM. Rachel lived in Grants, NM during the first half of her life then later moved to the Rio Rancho/Albuquerque area. Rachel was a devoted Catholic her entire life, she was faithful to the Sacred Heart, the Virgin and St. Jude.Rachel worked at the Monte Carlo Cafe in Grants. She and her husband were known as the Paper People handling the circulation of the Albuquerque Journal and Tribune in the Grants area. They also had several businesses including a grocery store, gas station and of course The Buttercrust Bakery. Rachel was very family orientated she truly loved her family with all her heart. She had a special relationship with her grandson Chris, her niece Jessica, and her cousin/son Jesse.A special thank you to Barrelas Share your care "The Ms. Rachel Place" and Ernest Martinez.She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Florencia Gabaldon; her husbands, Julian Dominguez and Thomas Vigil; children, Olivia, J.L. and Ruben Dominguez. Rachel is survived by her daughter/caregiver, Geraldine "Geri" Martinez and husband Freddie; her grandchildren, Chris Martinez and wife Rachel, Joe Dominguez and wife Priscilla; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Santiago, Renee, Marcos and Ryan; siblings, Rebecca Moleres, Gilbert Gabaldon and Viola Chavez, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.Viewing will take place Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Martinez, Jesse Calzada, Manuel Mariscal, Santiago Sedillo, Joe Dominguez, and Ernest Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Freddie Martinez, Gene Sanchez, Jack Moleres Sr., Boney Chavez, and Richard Inge.Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit