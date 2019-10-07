Rafael Rolando Gallegos Jr.







Rafael Rolando (Lando) Gallegos Jr. Born 10/30/1965, lost his courageous battle with cancer on 9/27/2019, with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father Rafael Gallegos Sr. He is survived by his two sons, Joshua and Dominic Gallegos; daughter, Sierra Gallegos; mother, Celsa Tafoya; sister, Cindy Gallegos; brother, Fabian Gallegos; two grand children, Amari and Deseree Gallegos; numerous Aunts, an Uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He is also survived by his long time girlfriend and fiance Darla Charro. Lando was an avid bike rider, loved drawing and was a Jack of all trades. Our "Rider in the sky" will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Chelwood Park on



Saturday 10/12/2019 at 3 p.m.



