Rafael "Lando" Gallegos



10/30/65 - 09/27/19







Lando,



Our lives have not been the same since you left us. Knowing that you are no longer suffering gives us peace and comfort. Rest In Peace our "Rider in the sky". Love you always. Mom, Cindy, Fabian and family.







-Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear.





