Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rafael O. Tapia. View Sign

Rafael O. Tapia







Rafael "Ralph" Tapia was born September 17, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Rafael worked for PNM for 25 years and loved theater, music and the arts. He courageously battled Parkinson's disease for 14 years and never saw it as a setback, but an opportunity. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Marcelina Tapia, and his brother Jerry Tapia. Rafael is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia A. Tapia; sons, Miguel and Roman Tapia; daughter, Marisa Lopez; daughter in law Michelle Tapia;



son-in-law Adam Lopez,



grandchildren,



Olivia, Emilia, Roman, and Vivian Tapia, Noah, Jonah and Brianna Lopez; sisters, Sandra Bailey and Dorothy Tapia-Chavez ; brother, Larry Tapia; as well as nieces, nephews and many other family members and



friends who loved him and will miss him. Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos NW. Monday April 1, 2019 a rosary will be held at 7:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:00am. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close