Rafaelita Helen Carriaga
Rafaelita Helen Carriaga was called home by God on Friday, January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro G. Carriaga. Rafaelita's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:00 pm at St. Annes Catholic Church located at 1400 Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church and burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Please visit Rafaelita's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020