Rafaelita Romero Garcia
Rafaelita Romero Garcia



Rafaelita R. Garcia "Lita" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the golden age of 92. With saddened hearts the family invites you to attend a Celebration of her Life. She was preceded in death by her husband Esequiel "Zeke" and son, Eric (Cyndi). She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Romo (Eligio); three sons: Larry (Connie), Wayne (Roberta) and Russell (Jeani); a sister, Rogeria "Rogers" Romero; ten grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. Lita was a homemaker and retired from the University of New Mexico as a Home Economics Assistant. Lita was a longtime member of Palo Duro Senior Quilters Club and an extraordinary quilter; her passions included reading, dancing, sewing and the love of travel. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Lita will be laid to rest with her husband Zeke at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. We send a heartfelt appreciation to the entire care giving staff of Palmilla Senior Living. In lieu of flowers you may consider a donation on behalf of Lita and Zeke Garcia to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Rafaelita

Romero Garcia at

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
