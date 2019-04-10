Raffaela Turner
Raffaela Turner is now in the
loving arms of
Christ. Her
home-going
was on Saturday April 6th, 2019
at Casa del Norte surrounded by
her devoted family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cliff Turner Jr. and her children, Edward Turner and Paula PeÃ±a, their spouses Susie Turner and Jerry PeÃ±a, grandchildren Jerry PeÃ±a Jr., Casey PeÃ±a and Braden Turner and great-grandchild,
Coleson PeÃ±a.
A dedicated Christian woman, she a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she
was also a wonderful sister, aunt and loyal friend to many. Raffaela began her life in Italy and eventually made her way to Albuquerque in 1979 where she settled with her husband and children to make her home for the last 40 years.
Raffaela was a phenomenal cook who fed many friends and family. All were welcomed, loved and cared for around her dinner table. In addition to her compassion for others, she was also an exceptional home maker and gardener. Her yard was an oasis in the desert full of colorful roses, flowers and all kinds of delicious herbs
and vegetables.
She worked in child care from her home for several years, loving the children in her care as though they were her very own. When she finally retired, she and her husband loved to travel to visit family both in the U.S. and in her home country of Italy. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A viewing is planned for Friday, April 12th, 2019
from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo NE Alb, NM 87108. Funeral services will be Saturday, April
13th, 2019 from 1:00 pm â€" 2:00 pm at Bella Vista Baptist Church 2800 Louisiana Blvd. NE Alb, NM 87110
Flowers and condolences may be offered at Riverside Funeral Home or at Bella Vista Baptist Church.
