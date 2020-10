Ralph ArchuletaRalph Archuleta, age 80, a resident of Rio Rancho NM, was called to eternal resting after battling a short-term illness on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A Rosary will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Resurrection to follow, at the Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE in Rio Rancho. He will be laid to rest at St. Anthony Cemetery, 811 6th St. Las Vegas, NM. Please visit our online guest book for Ralph at www.FrenchFunerals.com